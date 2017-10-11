Suspect in custody after robbery at Navy Federal Credit Union on Abercorn Street

Police investigating car near the intersection of Adirondack Road and Walz Drive. (Source: WTOC)

Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at the Navy Federal Credit Union on the 7800 block of Abercorn Street.

One suspect is in custody, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

A car is currently being investigated near the intersection of Adirondack Road and Walz Drive. Police confirmed that the scene is related to the robbery of the Navy Federal Credit Union.

SCMPD is asking parents of students at Juliette Low Elementary to pick up their children on the Springhill side of the school.

The FBI is going to lead the investigation.

Stay with WTOC.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.