Metro Police recover credit card skimmer at gas station on Habersham Street

Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at the Navy Federal Credit Union on the 7800 block of Abercorn Street.More >>
Police have now identified a suspect in Savannah’s latest homicide - a double shooting in the 5500 block of Betty Drive that left one man dead and another injured - and they need your help finding him.More >>
The Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church made a donation to Park Place Outreach Youth on Wednesday.More >>
The U.S. Secret Service requested assistance from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police on Oct. 6 to find a possible credit card skimmer device at a local gas station.More >>
An effort to serve a warrant on a man suspected of selling illegal guns ended with shots fired and the discovery of a massive stash of weapons and ammo Tuesday afternoon in Effingham County.More >>
