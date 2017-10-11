Metro Police recover credit card skimmer at gas station on Habersham Street

The U.S. Secret Service requested assistance from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police on Oct. 6 to find a possible credit card skimmer device at a local gas station.

Through a coordinated effort, the device was located inside a gas pump at the Citgo gas station on the 4400 block of Habersham Street. Cito gas station employees were unaware that the device had been placed in the pump, and cooperated with its recovery. Skimmers can be placed on the exterior or interior of gas pumps, and some devices use Bluetooth to access the data immediately.

If you recently used your credit or debit card at these gas pumps, SCMPD Financial Crimes recommends you check your card statements. They offer the following tips to help avoid them:

Inspect the security tape around the pump panel door for damage or void warnings. Also, check to see if the gas pump door is closed.

Inspect the card reader by ensuring it doesn't look out of the ordinary.

Pay inside rather than at the pump itself

Monitor your account statements for unusual or improper changes

