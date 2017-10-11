'Soles for Souls' shoe drive held at Park Place Outreach Youth

The Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church made a donation to Park Place Outreach Youth on Wednesday.

Congregation members held their 'Soles for Souls' shoe drive for the ministry's 89th anniversary. Park Place will be getting lots of shoes to give to children in need, all thanks to the drive bringing in close to 100 pairs. We spoke with the president of the church's missionary group who says it's all about giving back to the community.

"It's a good feeling, so much very well needed with all the tragedies from hurricanes to just people in need in general. This is what we do. We're proud to do it, it's a spiritual calling and we're answering that call," said Stephanie Cutter, Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church.

Cutter went on to say that Park Place is a special place. It's all about taking care of the children.

