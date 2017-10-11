Lady's Island man receives prison sentence for several April 2016 crimes

According to the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office, a Lady's Island man who was involved in two different crimes in April 2016 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Officials say 23-year-old Maurice Jenkins plead guilty on Monday to strong-armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

On April 26, 2016, Jenkins, who was armed with a pistol, forced the driver of a 2009 Chrysler to the ground and stole a subwoofer speaker while at Jenkins' home. In a separate incident a few days later, Jenkins pulled a gun on two men who were in a vehicle on Detour Road in Seabrook.

'In the pointing and presenting case, the victims were able to drive away and escape any further injury,' Assistant Solicitor Dustin Whetsel said, in a release. 'As prosecutors we are required to evaluate each case individually, but this defendant demonstrated a clear pattern of behavior.'

Officials say Jenkins' records dates back to 2012 with convictions for third-degree assault and battery, receiving stolen goods, second-degree assault, and battery and trespassing.

Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen handed down Jenkins' sentence.

