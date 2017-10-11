Senator Lindsey Graham speaks in Hilton Head on State of Region

South Carolina's U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham visited his home state on Wednesday.

Senator Graham covered numerous topics while speaking at the Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce including healthcare and military, but being a business lunch, tax reform, hiring a reliable workforce, and NAFTA were also discussed.

Senator Graham says the national economy has grown by about three percent since World War II. Now, it's growing less than two percent. He thinks cutting corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 20 would help grow jobs, and consolidating the tax brackets and doubling the standard deduction would help working people across the country, which is the main focus, he says, for any kind of reform. As for the regional economy, the senator says it's good.

"The state of the region: good. Let's keep it that way. This is an incredible place. You've been recognized the number one island in America, second in the world, and I'm going to have a recount on the world thing. Just a very special place to come to bring your family," Senator Graham said.

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is one of more than 300 from across the country sending support to the president to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement. Senator Graham says NAFTA has been good for South Carolina. He says he's okay with renegotiating it but doesn't want to go too far.

The healthcare bill bearing Senator Graham's name was also at the forefront of discussion. It's a hot topic in Washington, but regardless of the issue. the senator says if Republicans can't work together, nothing will get done. He, of course, spoke about his Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill that failed to get the needed votes to repeal and replace Obamacare. Graham says lawmakers will take up the bill again next spring, and says this alternative will benefit people in his home state. Right now, he says four states get 35 percent of the money.

"Under Obamacare, South Carolina gets left behind. Under the block grant called Graham-Cassidy, we will get a 40 percent increase in dollars over what Obamacare will provide to the state of South Carolina. We'll have more control over the money, and under this concept, if you don't like your healthcare under the block grant, you can go to your governor and your state House representatives and complain, and they will listen to you because they're in charge and they need your vote. Under Obamacare, I don't know who you complain to," the senator said.

As far as disagreements between the president and other members of his party, which often play out on Twitter, Graham says he told the president to focus on outcomes.

"So, I told the president, 'we've got to deliver on taxes and healthcare reform, and if we fail as a party, we're dead. You won't get re-elected, and we will," said Senator Graham.

He says the president is 100 percent behind Graham-Cassidy.

