Good News: Parker's Golf Tournament

The Parker's Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament is raising money for schools and healthcare throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

An oversold field at the Club at Savannah Harbor for the 5th annual tournament that supplements Parker's charitable contributions in every community where there is a Parker's store. That's 435 schools in the region benefitting from the more than $100,000 raised every year by the event - one that Greg Parker says he feels a responsibility to put on.

"It's by our customers supporting us that we can support them, so we're happy to be doing this. We think it's part of our DNA to give back. We think big companies should be giving back to the communities where they do business, and we're going to lead that charge and make sure that we are," Greg Parker, Parker's Stores.

The field for the tournament was made up largely by Parker's supplies, customers, and partners who share Greg Parker's charitable vision.

