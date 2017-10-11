Port Wentworth mayor drops out of race

With Mayor Glenn Jones dropping out of the race for Port Wentworth's next mayor, the race is down to two men.

Mayor Jones made the announcement on Tuesday, saying he thought it through with friends and family members. Jones has served as Port Wentworth's mayor for 12 years. We asked the two men running for his seat how this changes their campaign.

"Tim is going to be a good battle by itself, but with Glenn out of the race, I think it's going to be either some of his voters are going to come with me or they're going to go with him," said mayoral candidate, Gary Norton.

"It doesn't change my strategy because my strategy is more of an independent anyway. I've lived out here 20 years. I've operated businesses out here for 20 years. We're a family business," said mayoral candidate, Tim Holbrook.

The chamber of commerce will hold a forum for candidates running for mayor and council next Thursday at the Holiday Inn in Port Wentworth at 7 p.m.

