Ophelia officially develops into 10th hurricane of the Atlantic season

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Ophelia to a Category 1 hurricane.
According to the predicted track, Ireland could see potential impacts from the storm early Monday.
Ophelia is officially the 10th hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean.
