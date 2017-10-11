Ophelia officially develops into 10th hurricane of the Atlantic - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Ophelia officially develops into 10th hurricane of the Atlantic season

By John Wetherbee, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Ophelia to a Category 1 hurricane.

According to the predicted track, Ireland could see potential impacts from the storm early Monday. 

Ophelia is officially the 10th hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly