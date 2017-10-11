Contractor that caused backup on 1-95 Wednesday morning could face penalties

Traffic on I-95 southbound was massively delayed Wednesday morning because of an overstayed construction crew. (Source: WTOC)

An overnight construction crew that stayed longer than allotted caused traffic delays on 1-95 Wednesday morning.

According to Jill Nagel, a communications officer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, the delay was considered a significant issue and the contractor could face penalties.

Cars were lined up bumper-to-bumper on I-95 southbound between Jimmy DeLoach Parkway and Highway 80 on Wednesday morning as late as 8:45 a.m.

