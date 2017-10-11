Savannah researchers study black gill parasite in shrimp

A single-cell organism continues to cause multiple problems for shrimping, an industry that's called the Georgia and Carolina coasts home for decades.

In their fourth year of research, the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography took its Research Vessel Savannah out and gave WTOC a firsthand look at their continuing effort to understand a still relatively unknown foe: black gill.

The group spent Tuesday cruising the intercoastal waterways and gathering samples of shrim as a part of an effort to learn more about black gill.

The Annual Black Gill Stakeholder Cruise left early and brought together many different minds, perspectives, and experiences. From a lifelong shrimper to scientists from the Skidaway Institute of the Department of Natural Resources, the trip was about collaboration.

Black Gill is a shrimp's natural immune response to a parasite attacking and feeding on the animal's gills. It weakens shrimp to the point that they become easy prey, and are eaten by predators before they reach a shrimping net. Samples were taken not only from the shrimp caught but also from the water and soil to rule out any potential correlation between the parasite and the shrimp's surroundings.

"We don't know how it's getting into the animal," said Tina Walters from the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. "Is it a free-swimming thing, and if it is, can we catch it in the water? Are there enough cells there to actually catch it in the water."

It's like the shrimp has asthma hindering its breathing ability and making it an easy target.

