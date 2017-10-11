Platinum-selling country artist Jerrod Niemann to headline Ogeechee Seafood Festival

Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann is bringing his live show to Richmond Hill for the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The critically-acclaimed country artist just released his fourth studio album, THIS RIDE, on Oct. 6. The album features his forthcoming single, 'I Got This," "God Made a Good Woman," and duet with good friend and label mate, Lee Brice, "A Little More Love."

Neimann's number one hits include "Lover, Lover" and "Drink to That All Night." From Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, and CMT Award nominations, to headlining and touring with some of country music's hottest acts including Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, and Dierks Bentley, Niemann continues to make his mark while offering a sincere nod to the legends before him.

Niemann will perform at J.F. Gregory Park, located at 521 Cedar Street, at 8:10 p.m.

For more information on the Seafood Festival, click here. For information on Jerrod Niemann tour dates, click here.

