Local gun manufacturer laying off workers

The consequences of getting high are now a lot lower in the city of Atlanta.More >>
The consequences of getting high are now a lot lower in the city of Atlanta.More >>
WTOC has learned that a large gun manufacturer in Bryan County recently announced what it's calling 'significant layoffs.'More >>
WTOC has learned that a large gun manufacturer in Bryan County recently announced what it's calling 'significant layoffs.'More >>
Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann is bringing his live show to Richmond Hill for the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21.More >>
Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann is bringing his live show to Richmond Hill for the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21.More >>
WTOC spoke with Thompson’s mother on Wednesday, who disputes almost everything the sheriff has said.More >>
WTOC spoke with Thompson’s mother on Wednesday, who disputes almost everything the sheriff has said.More >>
South Carolina's U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham visited his home state on Wednesday.More >>
South Carolina's U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham visited his home state on Wednesday.More >>