Local gun manufacturer laying off workers

WTOC has learned that a large gun manufacturer in Bryan County recently announced what it's calling 'significant layoffs.'

Daniel Defense in Black Creek confirmed those layoffs on Wednesday. The announcement actually came on the same day as the Las Vegas mass shooting. Company officials tell us the cuts were planned weeks ago due to a market downturn.

Daniel Defense would not confirm the number of employees let go, but say they are still moving forward with the process of consolidating their two sites into a brand new 300,000 square foot facility in Bryan County.

The company markets weapons like the AR-15 for civilian, police, and military customers.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.