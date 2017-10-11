Wednesday High School Scoreboard - 10/11/2017 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wednesday High School Scoreboard - 10/11/2017

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Here are Wednesday's Scores for high school volleyball: 

  • SONORAVILLE 3 SAVANNAH HIGH 0 Final 
  • GROVES 0 CALHOUN 3 Final 
  • WHITEWATER 3 STATESBORO 0 Final 
  • SE BULLOCH 0 BREMEN 3 Final 
  • HARALSON CO. 0 ISLANDS 3 Final 
  • PIKE 3 WINDSOR FOREST 0 Final 
  • APPLING CO. 0 LOVETT 3 Final 
  • JACKSON 0 SAVANNAH ARTS 3 F/OT 
  • BEACH 0 PACE 3 Final 
  • FAYETTE CO. 0 SO. EFFINGHAM 3 Final 

Here are Wednesday's scores for high school softball:

  • E. LAURENS 1 SCREVEN CO. 10 Final 
  • JACKSON 0 SE BULLOCH 3 Final 
  • VETERAN'S 0 SO. EFFINGHAM 4 Final 
  • PEACH CO. 15 JENKINS 1 Final 
  • THOMASVILLE 3 JEFF DAVIS 11 Final 
  • WARE COUNTY 1 HARRIS CO. 2 Final 
  • ISLANDS 6 RUGLAND 1 Final 
  • VIDALIA 9 FITZGERALD 1 Final 
  • E. LAURENS 5 SCREVEN CO. 6 Final 
  • DOUGHERTY 0 APPLING CO. 8 Final 
  • SAVANNAH HIGH 1 PIKE COUNTY 17 Final 
  • PEACH CO. 9 JENKINS 0 Final 
  • METTER 7 BERRIEN 12 Final 
  • EARLY CO. 0 BACON CO. 13 Final 
  • JACKSON 2 SE BULLOCH 11 Final 
  • VETERAN'S 0 SO. EFFINGHAM 2 Final 
  • METTER 2 BERRIEN 16 Final 
  • THOMASVILLE 2 JEFF DAVIS 14 Final 
  • EARLY 1 BACON CO. 10 Final 
  • DOUGHERTY 0 APPLING CO. 10 Final 
  • WARE COUNTY 2 HARRIS CO. 13 Final 
  • ISLANDS 9 RUTLAND 1 Final 
  • VIDALIA 4 FITZGERALD 0 Final 

