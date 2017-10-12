Annual State of the Port Address being held Thursday in Savannah

The Georgia Ports Authority and the Propeller Club of the United States – Port of Savannah, will host the 2017 State of the Port Address on Thursday, Oct. 12.

GPA's Executive Director Griff Lynch will present the latest developments at the Georgia Ports Authority and discuss how the ports fared over the year, as well as any projects they are currently working on.

As we know, one of the most important and productive projects in the country, the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, is currently underway and will support jobs and commerce throughout the nation. Deepening completion is expected as early as 2020.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal says our ports are the gateway to much of the eastern seaboard, as millions of tons of cargo are moved all over the world, playing a major role in the nation's economy.

GPA reported a record fiscal year. They say just this past June, the ports saw a 17-percent growth compared to last June.

Port officials say the growth at the ports benefits businesses, but it also means more area jobs and more money being pumped into the local economy, benefiting everyone who lives in and around Savannah.

Thursday's State of the Port Address will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with a networking reception at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center. The luncheon and presentation will begin at 11:45 a.m.

For more information on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, click here.

