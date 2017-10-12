Veteran-owned business ribbon cutting to also honor fallen Savannah firefighter, soldiers

Nine Line Apparel other location at 1732 E President Street in Savannah. (Source: WTOC)

A Savannah business is expanding with a new location and that could mean more jobs coming to the area.

Nine Line Apparel is moving into a new 60,000 square-foot retail space where they will continue their mission for the military.

The company, owned and operated by veterans, is one of the fastest growing companies in the country. They offer patriotic-inspired lifestyle apparel, tactical gear and home goods.

The new warehouse is located on Fort Argyle Road.

Local leaders including Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach and Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new expansion on Thursday morning 10 a.m. During the ceremony, a memorial to Savannah Firefighter Michael Curry will also be unveiled.

Curry died last year from an aneurysm while trying to rescue people after the Savannah River Ferry Ramp on River Street collapsed.

Six fallen soldiers will also be honored during Thursday’s event. Seven parking spaces will dedicated at the new Nine Line location in their memory.

