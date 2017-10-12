Seven arrested after marijuana, pills found in Vidalia home

The Vidalia Police Department has made seven arrests following a search warrant at a residence on Clyde Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The police department states that a large quantity of marijuana, prescription pills packaged for distribution and weapons were seized.

Ethan Collins, of Vidalia, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Xanax, three counts of use of communication facility in facilitating a felony, sale of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and three counts of sale of marijuana.

James Douglas Shiver was charged with possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.

Latisha Marie Collins, of Vidalia, was charged with party to a crime (possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute), a party to a crime (possession of marijuana with intent to distribute) and possession of marijuana.

Samantha L. Edwards, of Vidalia, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Debra Whitley Collins was charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz. and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Conner D. McCoy, of Vidalia, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Wayland Cody Waters, of Vidalia, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

The investigation is on-going and more arrests are expected to follow.

