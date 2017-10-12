Four Bulloch County businesses raided for illegal gambling procedures

Search warrants were executed at four Bulloch County businesses for violations of Georgia’s commercial gambling laws.

According to a GBI release, agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from the use of illegal use of gaming machines.

Search warrants were executed at the following business locations:

Jai Ma Ambe, Inc. d/b/a Amoco BP Food Store, 218 North Main Street, Statesboro

S&D Grandsons, Inc. d/b/a Quick Shop, 301 North Main Street, Statesboro

Maruti Food & Gas, LLC, 17899 US Hwy. 301 North, Statesboro

Vraj Gopi Inc., d/b/a Vraj Food Mart #1, 21196 Hwy. 80 East, Statesboro

All the locations are currently licensed to operate Coin-Operated Amusement Machines. However, during the investigation, agents discovered customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits. In Georgia, credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets.

Multiple arrests are pending.

In total, more than 25 officers launched the raid. Agents with GBI and deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue executed the search warrants.

