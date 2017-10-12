Consider This: Picnic in the Park

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and a couple of them are thanks to Greg Parker and the Parker’s Company commitment to making our community better.

This week Parker hosted his fifth annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament. The event raises money for schools and healthcare throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

That's 435 schools in the region benefitting from the more than $100,000 raised every year by the event.

"It's by our customers supporting us that we can support them, so we're happy to be doing this. We think it's part of our DNA to give back. We think big companies should be giving back to the communities where they do business, and we're going to lead that charge and make sure that we are.”

Greg Parker is also a driving force in the success that was Picnic in the Park held last Sunday in Forsyth Park. Despite threatening weather, and ultimately some rain, a huge crowd turned out to enjoy the picnic while listening to the Savannah Philharmonic. Along with Parker’s and Georgia Power, WTOC is a proud sponsor of Picnic in the Park.

And finally, the day before the Picnic in the Park, more than five thousand people circled Forsyth Park on Saturday for the annual Buddy Walk.

The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society had a lot of special guests at its 12th annual walk, including the president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society. She says she was impressed with what she saw.

Love filled the park, along with unity and support. It was an opportunity to educate, advocate, and celebrate individuals with different abilities.

