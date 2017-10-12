'PACCI Pink Out!' event to benefit BigWig Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

WTOC's Cyreia Sandlin will be hosting another BigWig event coming up this weekend.

Now is your chance to have dinner all for a great cause. Pacci Italian Kitchen and Bar is excited to announce the "PACCI Pink-Out!"

Pacci is teaming up with the "BigWig" Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign to host a dinner fundraiser. The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15, with 20-percent of all dinner proceeds being donated to the 2017 campaign.

Cyreia will be joined by her fellow BigWigs, Jesse Blanco with Eat It and Like It and Stratton Leopold of Leopold’s Ice Cream. Executive Chef Brian Cripps will be previewing a taste of PACCI’s new fall dinner menu. Participants can also expect a pink surprise menu item and some outstanding “pink drink” specials, along with a complimentary BigWig Pink treat from Leopold’s Ice Cream.

If you come, make sure and wear your favorite shade of pink.

To make your reservations, click here or call 912.233.6002.

For additional information, visit the PACCI Pink-Out! Facebook event page.

