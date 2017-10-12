Weather holds off just enough to enjoy Picnic in the Park

Picnic in the Park started more than 20 years ago as a way to bring people together and promote unity.

This event keeps getting bigger and bigger every year! There's a lot of food and fun.

This year, the theme is Lights, Camera, Music! It’s definitely one of the events in Savannah that residents look forward to.

The weather held out and people truly enjoyed themselves! If you weren't there, then you definitely missed out! There was food, games, booths, music and all sorts of activities!

"This is just an amazing activity for children and there are really amazing people in Savannah,” said Kathy Johnson, a Picnic in the Park attendee.

"It's amazing. The number of kids you see, and animals. It just shows the amount of Savannah's diversity that we have here. It's just a good thing for us,” said David Bennett, a Savannah resident.

Picnic in the Park veterans, like Bennett, have attended this event for years.

"This is my ninth one,” Bennett said.

There were Performances from the Third Infantry Division band and the Savannah Philharmonic.

