Teen arrested for robbing elderly woman in Walmart parking lot

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old boy for the armed robbery of an elderly woman outside a business on Abercorn Street.

The 70-year-old victim was walking to her vehicle at Walmart at about 5 p.m. when the suspect approached her with a gun. The suspect demanded her keys and money.

Two male shoppers nearby heard the woman yell for help and chased after the suspect.

The suspect was located in a wooded area nearby.

The teen is charged with armed robbery and cruelty to someone older than 65.

