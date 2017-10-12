Another record year announced at the State of the Ports Address

The Georgia Ports Authority announced another record year during their annual State of the Port Address on Thursday.

For Fiscal Year 2017, Savannah handled 3.85 million twenty-foot containers.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal attended the address and he credited the Authority Board and the team which achieved growth of 8.3 percent in total tonnage across all terminals.

The executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority says these numbers are impressive but they could be even higher.

"We are losing exports. Even with that record growth, it could be higher because there are exports that want to go through Savannah that are being diverted to other ports because the ship just can't handle them. If we could get the deep water, we are going to grow even faster,” said Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch.

The Savannah Harbor Expansion Project is 35 percent complete. It is set to be finished in late 2020.

