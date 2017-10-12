BCSO looking for card fraud suspects

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the suspects who used a victim's credit card information to make three ATM withdrawals, totaling $700.

Investigators say it happened on Sept. 29 at 7:40 p.m., on Shelter Cove Lane. A withdrawal was attempted the day before but was terminated after the bank contacted the cardholder.

Officials say the victim is not a Beaufort County resident and was in possession of the card when the transactions took place.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact Cpl. A Calore at 843.255.3411 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.