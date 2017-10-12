Savannah Girl Scouts will continue 'girl-led' leadership despite Boy Scouts’ changes

Savannah Girl Scouts CEO Sue Else says her organization will continue doing what they know to work: "girl-led" leadership. (Source: WTOC)

The Boy Scouts of America announced that it's expanding its programs to allow Girl Scouts to earn the coveted Eagle Scout.

The announcement drew praise from scouting leaders, mixed reactions from women's groups, and indirect criticism from Girl Scouts USA.

It's not a decision that's welcome by many nationally, but here locally in the birthplace of the Girl Scouts, some say they're all for it. Many wonder why Boy Scouts of America have gone coed when there is already a Girl Scouts for girls. The decision was made to admit girls into the Cub Scouts beginning in 2018 and establish a new program for older girls based on the Boy Scout curriculum. It's definitely one of the biggest changes in Boy Scouts history and it's sparked an outrage nationally. Many just want to know why. People we spoke with are comfortable with the change.

"I think it's a long time overdue. I wanted to do Boy Scouts when I was younger. Boy Scouts get to do the fun stuff; the outdoors stuff," said Tristan Pytlinski, Illustration Major, SCAD.

"I think it's cool that they are letting Girl Scouts come in now where maybe Girl Scouts just isn't their thing and maybe it's just too girly," said Hannah Roberts, Senior, SCAD.

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia says they'll always be about girl empowerment. She says she was surprised, and that she cherishes their relationship with Boy Scouts, but she understands why some girls would like to learn curriculum that's more boy-led.

"We've been around for over 100 years doing what we know it's effective. We've seen the results. We know it works and we'll continue to do that kind of girl-led leadership program because we want to see our girls thrive," CEO Sue Else said.

