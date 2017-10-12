SCCPSS Superintendent visits students for National School Lunch Week

As part of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's celebration of National School Lunch Week, Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett served lunch to students at Hesse K-8 School on Thursday.

National School Lunch Week emphasizes the healthy foods that are offered daily at Savannah-Chatham County Schools.

"I think every day in school is a great day, and we also take great pride in our school nutrition staff who take pride and show great care and love for our students," said Dr. Levett.

We week will include recipes for success, themed events, and decorations.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.