Toombs County High School to honor fallen Green Beret

A small town football game Thursday night will honor a big hero to his hometown community.

Toombs County High School is remembering an alum who died in service to our country. The stories told about Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright tell that he was someone who gave his all - in many cases to make other people better.

Dustin was one of four Green Berets killed in a terror attack in Africa a little over a week ago. Friends in Lyons and Toombs County have posted flags and ribbons to remember him and show their appreciation for his sacrifice. One of his high school coaches says he was a selfless person, even on the football and baseball fields.

"What he did was sweated and bled every day. He got into the fight every day at practice so that the guys who'd be the heroes on Friday night would be ready and be prepared," said Coach Brian Fitzgerald, Toombs County High School.

Toombs County High has planned to remember Dustin and the other three Green Berets killed prior to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in The Pit.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.