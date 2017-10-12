Haven Elementary hosts Million Father March

Haven Elementary School hosted a Million Father March on Thursday.

The school invited all men - fathers, grandfathers, foster dads, stepfathers, cousins, big brothers, mentors, and community members - to participate. The Million Father March is an opportunity to show their commitment to the educational lives of their children throughout the school year.

"Here at Haven, we don't see a lot of fathers participating on campus. For me, this was an inspiration to get more of the fathers, males involved," Principal Dionne Young, Haven Elementary School, said.

This is the third year Haven Elementary has hosted a Million Father March.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.