Family, friends, alumni gather on football field to honor fallen Green Beret

Thursday's High School Scores: 10/12/17More >>
Thursday's High School Scores: 10/12/17More >>
The Georgia Ports Authority announced another record year during their annual State of the Port Address on Thursday.More >>
The Georgia Ports Authority announced another record year during their annual State of the Port Address on Thursday.More >>
The American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia is sending one of their own to help with the wildfires in California.More >>
The American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia is sending one of their own to help with the wildfires in California.More >>
A tightknit community came together Thursday night to remember a fallen soldier and support his grieving family.More >>
A tightknit community came together Thursday night to remember a fallen soldier and support his grieving family.More >>
The Boy Scouts of America announced that it's expanding its programs to allow Girl Scouts to earn the coveted Eagle Scout.More >>
The Boy Scouts of America announced that it's expanding its programs to allow Girl Scouts to earn the coveted Eagle Scout.More >>