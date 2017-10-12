Family, friends, alumni gather on football field to honor fallen Green Beret

A tightknit community came together Thursday night to remember a fallen soldier and support his grieving family.

They remembered Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright at Toombs County High School's football game. Wright was among the four Green Berets killed in Niger by terrorists.

Wright's family gathered on the field as friends, neighbors, and fellow alumni paid their respects. His father, speaking for the first time about his son's death, thanked the community for the show of support.

"The whole country needs to realize these were real guys from real places, and they served their country with the utmost dedication," said Artie Wright.

The ceremony also recognized the three other soldiers killed. Wright said Dustin would have wanted nothing else.

Funeral arrangements are still incomplete.

