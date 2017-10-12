Local Red Cross sending volunteer to help with California wildfires

The American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia is sending one of their own to help with the wildfires in California.

Robert Brown is a disaster-trained volunteer who will be helping with evacuation centers where people can find refuge from the fires. This isn't the first time he's been called to help.

Brown already has several deployments under his belt.

"I've done it before. I was out there two years ago with the wildfires. I know exactly what to do," Brown said.

Brown left from Hilton Head International Thursday afternoon.

