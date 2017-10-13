Man critically injured in shooting at Savannah Gardens Apartments

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at the Savannah Gardens Apartments.

Police responded to the area around 12:20 a.m. and found a 24-year-old with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.