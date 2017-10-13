I-95 South remains shut down near mile marker 63 in McIntosh Cou - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

I-95 South remains shut down near mile marker 63 in McIntosh County after two semis collide overnight

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
MCINTOSH CO., GA (WTOC) -

A crash on Interstate 95 South has had a portion of the interstate closed for hours.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night near mile marker 63 in Eulonia in McIntosh County involving two semi-trucks. The trucks were both traveling southbound when one semi ran into the back of the other, causing the crash.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Interstate 95 South is shut down for some time while crews clean up the wreckage. McIntosh County Fire, Georgia State Patrol and Liberty County Sheriff deputies are helping direct traffic while emergency crews remove the debris.

WTOC is at the crash working to get more information and provide traffic updates. Stay with us for the latest.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly