Several cars, home hit by bullets in drive-by shooting on Seiler Avenue

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a shots fired incident in East Savannah.

A Metro officer tells us a vehicle was driving down Seiler Avenue in the area of Harmon Street and fired shots into several vehicles and a house on Seiler Avenue. Police say no one was hit or injured.

Police are still on scene gathering information and trying to find out what type of vehicle may have fired the shots. There is no suspect description at this time.

