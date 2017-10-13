Collins Quarter offering special cocktail to benefit Komen BigWig campaign

The Collins Quarter in Savannah is going pink.

The restaurant is joining WTOC Cyreia Sandlin’s Susan G. Komen BigWig campaign with a special cocktail available for the rest of the month.

The BigWig Fizz is the name of the drink and you can have one for only $10. The best part of it all is 100-percent of the proceeds will go to Cyreia’s BigWig campaign.

The team over at the Collins Quarter says they were happy to jump on board to help out a great cause.

"We're part of the community and anyone involved, especially doing something charity-wise, we want to make sure we support that as well. The community is why we're here and we're here for the community itself,” said Cody Henson, The Collins Quarter.

If you buy a BigWig Fizz, make sure you take a picture and share it us. For more details, visit Cyreia Sandlin on Facebook.

