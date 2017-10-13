2-day open casting call for upcoming Marvel movie being held in Savannah

Superheroes are taking over Savannah...sort of.

There will be a two-day open casting call for an upcoming Marvel movie held in Savannah on Saturday, Oct. 14, and on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Central Casting has hundreds of roles to fill for background actors. These are paid positions.

The filming is for Cherry Blue, better known as Ant-Man and The Wasp. This big budget film has open positions for just about everyone. Kids as young as six years old are needed, as well as adults 18 and older.

Those interested are asked to bring identification to fill out a I-9 form. Registration is required, pre-registration is available online, but registration is available on-site. Interested parties will fill out the required paperwork and have their head shot taken for casting. There are absolutely no fees required.

You may save time at the open call by coming with your completed registration paperwork, which you can find at the following links:

Work dates for the film are Oct. 30-31 during the day, with fittings during the week of Oct. 23.

This two-day open casting call will take place at the Savannah Civic Center (301 W Oglethorpe Avenue Savannah, GA 31402).

For additional information, visit www.centralcasting.com.

