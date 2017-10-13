Metro police locate missing 15-year-old Savannah girl - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro police locate missing 15-year-old Savannah girl

Emoni Gilbert (Source: SCMPD) Emoni Gilbert (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say they have located missing 15-year-old Emoni Gilbert.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search.

