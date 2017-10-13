24 local veterans leaving Friday for Washington, D.C. as part of Honor Flight Savannah

Nearly two dozen local veterans are gearing up for a special trip this weekend all thanks to Honor Flight Savannah.

On Friday, Oct. 13, Honor Flight Savannah is sponsoring 24 military veterans from the local area, on a trip to Washington, D.C. to see the various war memorials built and dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices in past wars. Veterans will also view the Changing of Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery.

This group of veterans will depart for Washington D.C. from Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah on Friday and return on Sunday.

The initial Honor Flight Program targeted World War II veterans. The target audience was expanded to veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars in 2013.

