Eastside Savannah residents fearful after another night of violence

Police say several cars and homes were damaged during a drive-by shooting on Seiler Avenue. (Source: WTOC)

People in Eastside Savannah are frustrated and scared after yet another night of violence in their neighborhoods.

Police continue to investigate four shootings - two of them are murder investigations. Like many cases in Savannah, three of the four involved suspects or victims are in their 20s.

The violence started last weekend on East 33 Street near Waters Avenue. Sean Brooks, 27, was killed early Sunday morning. The person or people responsible have not been caught.

Later Sunday, police say Jose Carrillo shot and killed 22-year-old Shawn Rhinehart on Betty Drive. Carillo turned himself in on murder charges this week.

Fast forward to Friday morning, a 24-year- old suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Savannah Gardens.

And the final shooting, a drive-by on Seiler Avenue. Police say the shooter damaged several cars and homes in the area. Luckily, no people were shot.

For people living on this side of Savannah, they say it's violence that has become all too common.

"It's very frustrating. It's scary for everybody involved. Bullets don't have names. A lot of times you see that they're not really great shooters so a fly-by can happen to anybody,” said Colleen Sheffield Greene, an Eastside resident.

Right now, there is no reason to think these shootings are related.

An arrest has only been made in the deadly shooting on Betty Drive. All four remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.