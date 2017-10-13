Six gang members arrested for multiple armed robberies in Statesboro

The Statesboro Police Department has arrested six gang members in relation to two armed robberies in September.

The first armed robbery occurred on Sept. 18 on Packinghouse Road at Maverick Trial Apartments. The second armed robbery was on Fleming Drive on Sept. 20.

During the investigation, detectives say they identified the suspects and uncovered their ties to a local criminal street gang.

Anthony Jerome Fulse, 17, Joshua Lenard McCullough, 17, Steven Curtis Wilson, 17, Joseph David Anderson, 20 and two 16-year-olds have been arrested and charged with various crimes, including armed robbery and participation in a criminal street gang. They also connected the group to the burglary of a gun store last month where all the guns were found dumped nearby within hours.

"Over the past month of few weeks, we've noticed some of the same players suspected in certain crimes. Oftentimes, it just takes one last piece of information from the public to fit all the pieces together," said Chief Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Department.

Mayor Jan Moore says she hopes the arrests send a signal that the city will be tough on crime. The chief says they're also investigating any possible links to armed robberies across town on Lanier Drive and that area.

Investigators are looking into this group’s potential ties to any other criminal activity in the area.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at 912.764.9911. You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to “TIPSSPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information is strictly confidential.

