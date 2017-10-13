BCSO looking for thieves who stole over $8K worth Polo Ralph Lauren merchandise

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a man who, along with two accomplices, stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store off Fording Island Road.

Investigators say the man entered the store and left with bags of men's clothing. The suspects got away in an older model, dark-colored SUV.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact Cpl. C. LaVan at 843.255.3313 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.