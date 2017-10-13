Swainsboro man arrested for making terroristic threats

Police are encouraging anyone who may have gotten gas at a specific Savannah gas station to keep a close on their bank accounts. Just last week, officers found a skimmer on a pump at the Citgo gas station on Habersham Street.More >>
A Swainsboro man is behind bars after being arrested for terroristic threats and acts.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a man who, along with two accomplices, stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store off Fording Island Road.More >>
The Statesboro Police Department has arrested six gang members in relation to two armed robberies in September.More >>
Nearly two dozen local veterans are gearing up for a special trip this weekend all thanks to Honor Flight Savannah.More >>
