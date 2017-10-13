Swainsboro man arrested on terroristic threat charges - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Swainsboro man arrested on terroristic threat charges

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
Joel Bell, Jr. (Source: Emanuel County Sheriff's Office) Joel Bell, Jr. (Source: Emanuel County Sheriff's Office)
EMANUEL CO., GA (WTOC) -

A Swainsboro man is behind bars after being arrested on terroristic threat charges. 

The Swainsboro Police Department says Joel Curtis Bell, Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday. 

