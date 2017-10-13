Reports of man following, grabbing a woman on the campus of Georgia Southern

There have been multiple reports Friday of a man following women on the campus of Georgia Southern University near the Russell Union parking lot.

In one case, a woman reported the male opened her car door and grabbed her arm.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set black male in his mid-twenties. He was described as having short hair, almost bald. He was wearing a dark shirt with multi-colored stripes and dark colored pants.

None of the women were harmed during the incidents.

Officers responded and have searched the surrounding area for anyone matching the description but have not located anyone.

University Police are investigating the incidents. You can contact them at 912.478.5234.

UPDATE (1/5) Earlier today, there were reports of a suspicious person on campus in the area of the Russell Union parking lot. The suspect... — GeorgiaSouthern (@GeorgiaSouthern) October 13, 2017

