Busy Halloween season underway for Savannah Ghost Tours

As Halloween approaches, the city of Savannah's well-known ghost town becomes more popular, especially for ghost tours. Ghost Talk Ghost Walk specializes in all different kinds of walks, including those with younger children as well as night tours.

We caught up with one of the guides who says it all ties into the history you hear about Savannah.

"Two wars have touched the city of Savannah, a number of serious outbreaks of illness, natural disaster, manmade disaster. It all combines together to make us pretty spooky," said Ghost Tour Guide, Desiree Wood, Ghost Talk Ghost Walk.

Wood went on to say October is a great time of year, especially for a city like Savannah.

