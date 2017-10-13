Man arrested after shooting incident at Barnacle Bill's on HHI

Sheriff's deputies in Beaufort County have arrested a man after a shooting incident took place at a seafood restaurant around 3:00, Friday afternoon.

Officials responded to a report of shots fired a Barnacle Bill's Seafood on US 278. Witnesses and victims reported that following a verbal dispute, an unknown male subject fired several shots from a shotgun, hitting two vehicles and the business. Witnesses then reported that the man got into a white Ford Crown Victoria and sped off heading west on 278.

Deputies spotted the Crown Victoria heading west in the area of Gumtree Road. They followed it and attempted a traffic stop near Tanger One Outlet. The driver sped up to try to elude deputies and continued to flee onto numerous side roads. He then sideswiped a third party vehicle. As the pursuit entered their jurisdiction. Bluffton Police officers were made aware and responded to help sheriff's deputies. Ultimately, the driver collided with a Bluffton PD vehicle on Bluffton Parkway, east of Burnt Church Road. He then got out and ran away.

The officer whom the suspect collided with released his patrol K9 to pursue the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Calvin Murray, Jr. of Hilton Head Island. The K9 apprehended Murray who was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Murray has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and fleeing to evade. Criminal charges regarding the restaurant shooting are being evaluated and will be released when available. The shotgun Murray is believed to have used was found inside the Crown Victoria.

Investigators say there is no public safety threat, but residents and motorists in the area of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road in Bluffton should expect increased law enforcement presence Friday afternoon.

