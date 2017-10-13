Wayne County deputies looking for missing woman

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Sept. 24 near 531 Old County Farm Road in Jesup.

Bernadine Woodward is 5'5 and weighs around 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Woodward or know where she may be, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 912.427.5970 or Lt. Perry Morgan at 912.256.4609.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.