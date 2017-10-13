Statesboro officials mulling option to open policing office along Lanier Drive

A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Statesboro Police's next move in the rash of crimes along Lanier Drive could be moving here themselves.More >>
Statesboro Police's next move in the rash of crimes along Lanier Drive could be moving here themselves.More >>
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Sept. 24 near 531 Old County Farm Road in Jesup.More >>
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Sept. 24 near 531 Old County Farm Road in Jesup.More >>
Nearly two dozen local veterans are gearing up for a special trip this weekend all thanks to Honor Flight Savannah.More >>
Nearly two dozen local veterans are gearing up for a special trip this weekend all thanks to Honor Flight Savannah.More >>
Sheriff's deputies in Beaufort County have arrested a man after a shooting incident took place at a seafood restaurant around 3:00, Friday afternoon.More >>
Sheriff's deputies in Beaufort County have arrested a man after a shooting incident took place at a seafood restaurant around 3:00, Friday afternoon.More >>