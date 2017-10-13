Statesboro officials mulling option to open policing office along Lanier Drive

Statesboro Police's next move in the rash of crimes along Lanier Drive could be moving here themselves.

Statesboro Mayor Jan Moore suggests opening a community policing office somewhere along Lanier Drive or Chandler Road in the neighborhood that has seen several armed robberies and break-ins over the past year.

She says it would create a presence where bad guys see police often and witnesses could let police know what they see.

“We don't have an outpost anywhere. We feel like we need that to be part of the community. We want citizens to know they have help right there,” Mayor Moore.

The most recent annual report from Statesboro Police showed the area from Lanier Drive to Highway 67 as one of the busiest zones in town for crime.

The mayor says she'll likely bring this up at the next city council meeting.

