67th Annual Savannah Greek Festival lasts through Saturday

You have one more day to enjoy to Annual Greek Festival at St. Paul's Hellenic Center on West Anderson Street.

Since Thursday, St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church has been serving up lots of homemade Greek food, desserts, and drinks. There's also plenty of dancing and live music. The festival has been going strong for 67 years with no signs of slowing down. Attendees were invited to take a tour of the church as part of the festivities.

"We're very proud of our heritage and our culture and also our faith. Across the street at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, we have tours. The father Vasile Mihai and some other parishioners are talking to people about the faith, showing them the different architecture and Byzantine style icons that are in the church," said Tommy Danos, Greek Festival Chairman.

The festival continues through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

