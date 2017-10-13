Seiler Avenue residents still feel safe despite recent shooting

Metro Police are investigating four different shooting incidents. Two of them are now murder investigations.

The latest shooting took out several car windows but didn't take away the community's sense of security. Residents in one of Savannah's Eastside neighborhoods say the shots that rang out Friday morning aren't the norm but they still feel safe despite what happened on Seiler Avenue. They were sleeping and get ready to start their normal workday when the shots were fired.

"We heard a car horn blowing and then just a bunch of shots," said resident, Shirley Gordon.

Police say a vehicle was heading down Seiler Avenue near Harmon Street when the bullets hit two homes and two cars around 5:30 a.m.

"Within maybe five more minutes, I would have been in the truck headed to work, and an hour later, my baby would have been out going to the bus stop," Gordon said.

Police say they haven't seen any kind of uptick in crime in the area. They have only had four shooting calls within the last month for this particular neighborhood, and three calls came from Friday morning's incident. The other was on Sept. 1.

"I've had no reason to feel not safe here," said Seiler Avenue resident, Savannah Buchanan.

"Not on Seiler Avenue. We don't have anything like that going on," Gordon said.

Gordon has a message for whoever fired the shots.

"Innocent people could have been dead this morning, so just stop. Find another way to handle y'alls disputes," she said.

Residents say they still feel comfortable in the safety of their homes, and that the violence won't run them out of their neighborhood.

