2017 Annual Peacock Party held in Savannah

The Flannery O'Connor Home Foundation hosted its 2017 Peacock Party and fundraising event on Friday night for its 28th anniversary.

The soiree was all about preserving the award-winning author's legacy who was born here in Savannah. O'Connor was known for her novels 'Wise Blood' and 'The Violent Bear It Away,' as well as her 32 short stories and essays.

The night included live music, food, and a silent auction. The chairman of the party says O'Connor had a voice that resonated with many.

"She had a southern tongue that people wanted to follow, and she's just a huge influence on southern writing and southern writers," said Meredith Gray, Chair.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting ongoing programs, maintenance, and outreach initiatives at the Flannery O'Connor Childhood Home.

